U.S. Withdrawal from INF Treaty: A Strategic Move Against China

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov charged on Monday that the U.S. made a decision to withdraw from a Soviet-era arms control treaty to build weapons aimed at intimidating China.

Former President Donald Trump stated in 2018 the U.S. would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, which banned nuclear-based missiles and other weapons by both countries. Washington formally exited the treaty in August 2019.

Ryabkov told the Foreign Ministry's publication, 'International Life,' that the U.S. withdrawal was necessary to develop these systems to intimidate China. He added that discussions have intensified on where the U.S. might deploy medium-range weapons, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

