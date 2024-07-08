Left Menu

Sri Lanka Denies Reports on Lifting Moratorium for Foreign Scientific Research Vessels

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry denied reports that the country would lift a ban on foreign scientific research vessels in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The moratorium was introduced due to security concerns raised by India and the US over Chinese surveillance vessels. Sabry emphasized that a decision would be made at the end of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:48 IST
Sri Lanka Denies Reports on Lifting Moratorium for Foreign Scientific Research Vessels
Ali Sabry
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry announced on Monday that the government has not decided to end the moratorium on foreign scientific research survey vessels in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Clarifying reports from the Japanese media, Sabry stated that Sri Lanka had not lifted the ban on foreign research ships that was imposed due to security concerns from India and the US about Chinese surveillance vessels.

Sabry emphasized that the moratorium would continue until the end of the year, when the situation would be reassessed. Sri Lanka is committed to respecting obligations under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024