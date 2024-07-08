Sri Lanka Denies Reports on Lifting Moratorium for Foreign Scientific Research Vessels
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry denied reports that the country would lift a ban on foreign scientific research vessels in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The moratorium was introduced due to security concerns raised by India and the US over Chinese surveillance vessels. Sabry emphasized that a decision would be made at the end of the year.
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry announced on Monday that the government has not decided to end the moratorium on foreign scientific research survey vessels in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Clarifying reports from the Japanese media, Sabry stated that Sri Lanka had not lifted the ban on foreign research ships that was imposed due to security concerns from India and the US about Chinese surveillance vessels.
Sabry emphasized that the moratorium would continue until the end of the year, when the situation would be reassessed. Sri Lanka is committed to respecting obligations under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
