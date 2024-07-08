UN Report Links Ugandan Army to Escalating M23 Conflict in Congo
A United Nations report reveals that the Ugandan army has supported the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, exacerbating fears of a major conflict. While Uganda denies the accusations, the U.N. has documented evidence and Rwanda's involvement has also been implicated. The situation remains complex and volatile.
A United Nations report has found that the Ugandan army is supporting the M23 rebel group operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The clashes in this area are escalating, leading to fears of a heightened conflict.
Uganda denies the allegations, maintaining that it is working closely with Congolese government forces. Rwanda is also accused of backing M23, charges it has denied. Historical invasions by Uganda and Rwanda in the late '90s for defense against local militias have left the region in turmoil.
The M23 rebels, led by Tutsis, have renewed their insurgency since 2022. Ugandan troops, part of a regional force, were deployed to monitor a ceasefire. However, Congolese authorities have called for their withdrawal, citing ineffectiveness. The U.N. report details Uganda's failure to prevent M23 and Rwanda Defence Forces' activities on its territory, supported by military officials. The situation grows more complex as accusations fly between Congo and Rwanda over funding rebel groups.
