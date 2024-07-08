Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit: Commitment to Post-Violence Relief

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited relief camps in Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. Displaced by ethnic violence that claimed over 200 lives since May last year, residents shared their experiences and needs. Gandhi's visit underscores his commitment to addressing the plight of those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited relief camps in Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts on Monday, engaging with displaced residents.

The ethnic violence in the northeastern state, which erupted in May last year, left over 200 people dead and forced many to seek refuge in relief camps.

Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, Gandhi's third visit to Manipur since the violence highlights his ongoing commitment to the people's plight, as emphasized by Congress in a post on X.

During his visit, Gandhi met residents at the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp. State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra reported that residents detailed their harrowing experiences. One girl urged Gandhi to take their concerns to Parliament, noting that neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister had visited them.

Thousands greeted Gandhi in Jiribam, many moved to tears during their interaction with him. Gandhi later visited a relief camp in Tuibong village, Churachandpur district, where he again engaged with the residents.

Meghachandra stated that Gandhi's visit aims to provide support and assess the situation firsthand. Gandhi is also expected to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal before returning.

The ongoing ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities since last May has tragically claimed over 200 lives in Manipur.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

