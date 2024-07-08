Russia's Massive Missile Strike on Ukraine: Death and Destruction in Broad Daylight

Russia launched a devastating missile attack on Ukrainian cities in broad daylight on Monday morning, resulting in at least 29 civilian deaths and significant damage to Kyiv's main children's hospital, officials reported. The attack sent hundreds of people scrambling to clear debris as parents, holding babies, walked dazed and sobbing in the streets outside.

Svitlana Kravchenko, a 33-year-old mother, recounted the terrifying moment to Reuters: 'It was scary. I couldn't breathe; I was trying to cover my baby with a cloth so he could breathe.' President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia fired more than 40 missiles, impacting residential, commercial buildings, and infrastructure across various cities, including Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and two eastern cities.

The main wave of attacks killed ten people and wounded 35 in Kyiv. Hours later, debris from another missile attack hit a different hospital in the city, killing four more and injuring three others. Further casualties were reported in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Pokrovsk. President Zelenskiy called for decisive global action to end the Russian air strikes, contrasting Moscow's denial of targeting civilians despite significant civilian casualties since their full-scale invasion in February 2022. The U.S. ambassador to Kyiv emphasized the need for enhanced security commitments from NATO leaders at their upcoming summit.

