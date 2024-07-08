Bombay High Court Orders Demolition of Unauthorized Buildings in Vasai

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant any relief from demolition to 41 buildings in Vasai, located in Palghar district. The court noted that these structures are ''wholly illegal and unauthorized'' and are constructed on land intended for a sewage treatment plant and a dumping ground.

A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Kamal Khata, however, granted flat owners time until September 30 to vacate the premises. This extension is contingent upon the submission of an undertaking to vacate by that date.

Earlier in June, while hearing a petition against the buildings, the bench observed no hindrance for Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) to act against such ''patently illegal'' constructions. Consequently, the VVCMC demolished some structures and issued a demolition notice to the 41 buildings, directing occupants to vacate within 24 hours.

On Monday, 15 flat owners approached the High Court seeking relief against the demolition orders. However, the court noted that petitioners failed to prove the buildings were constructed with necessary permissions from the authorities. The court suggested that flat owners, potentially cheated by their developers, could sue for damages.

The bench criticized the civic body for not taking prompt action and allowing such illegal structures to emerge. ''The civic body is encouraging land mafia, and poor people are suffering,'' the court remarked. Emphasizing that the reserved land is crucial for sewage treatment and waste disposal, the court stated, ''Wholly unauthorized constructions are put up at a site where they could not have come up. There is no question of protecting such wholly illegal and unauthorized constructions.''

Considering the ongoing monsoon season, the court ordered the civic body to delay executing demolition orders until September 30. Flat owners have been instructed to submit an undertaking within a month confirming they will vacate the premises by the deadline.

