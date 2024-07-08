Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Major Missile Attack

The Ukrainian air force announced that it successfully downed 30 out of the 38 missiles launched by Russian forces during Monday's extensive assault. The attack proved to be lethal despite the significant interception effort.

The offensive included an array of missile types—cruise, ballistic, aerial ballistic, and guided missiles—all aimed at multiple Ukrainian cities, according to the air force's statement.

These latest developments highlight the ongoing tensions and the critical role of air defense systems in the conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)