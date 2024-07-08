Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Major Missile Attack
The Ukrainian air force claimed to have intercepted 30 out of 38 missiles launched by Russian forces in a significant assault on Monday. The attack involved a variety of missile types, including cruise, ballistic, aerial ballistic, and guided missiles, targeting multiple Ukrainian cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian air force announced that it successfully downed 30 out of the 38 missiles launched by Russian forces during Monday's extensive assault. The attack proved to be lethal despite the significant interception effort.
The offensive included an array of missile types—cruise, ballistic, aerial ballistic, and guided missiles—all aimed at multiple Ukrainian cities, according to the air force's statement.
These latest developments highlight the ongoing tensions and the critical role of air defense systems in the conflict.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea test-launches 2 ballistic missiles, after end of new US-South Korea-Japan drill
North Korea Launches Two Ballistic Missiles: Increased Tensions in East Asia
Global Tensions Escalate: Submarines, Ballistic Missiles, and Political Turmoil
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, one suspected to have fallen on land
North Korean Ballistic Missiles in Ukraine: U.S. Accusations and Global Tensions