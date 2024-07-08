Shiv Sena Leader's Son on the Run After Fatal BMW Hit-and-Run Incident
A Mumbai court has remanded Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah to a 14-day judicial custody following a fatal BMW hit-and-run incident. His son, Mihir Shah, allegedly responsible for the crash, remains at large. Rajesh Shah, his driver Bidawat, and Mihir face multiple charges, including culpable homicide.
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai court has placed Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah in a 14-day judicial custody over a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a BMW, where his son Mihir Shah, the alleged driver, remains at large.
Authorities state that Mihir (24) was driving the vehicle that killed Kaveri Nakhwa and injured her husband Pradeep on Mumbai's Worli area. Rajesh Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were arrested for allegedly helping Mihir escape.
Despite facing multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the court ruled this charge does not apply to Rajesh Shah. Efforts continue to capture Mihir, with police teams deployed and a Look Out Circular issued.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sexual assault case: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna sent to 14-day judicial custody
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Remanded to Judicial Custody for Sexual Abuse Charges
Former MP Prajwal Revanna Remanded to Judicial Custody on Sexual Abuse Charges
High-Profile Murder Case: Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Judicial Custody
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Remanded to Judicial Custody on Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges