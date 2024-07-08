Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader's Son on the Run After Fatal BMW Hit-and-Run Incident

A Mumbai court has remanded Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah to a 14-day judicial custody following a fatal BMW hit-and-run incident. His son, Mihir Shah, allegedly responsible for the crash, remains at large. Rajesh Shah, his driver Bidawat, and Mihir face multiple charges, including culpable homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:48 IST
Authorities state that Mihir (24) was driving the vehicle that killed Kaveri Nakhwa and injured her husband Pradeep on Mumbai's Worli area. Rajesh Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were arrested for allegedly helping Mihir escape.

Despite facing multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the court ruled this charge does not apply to Rajesh Shah. Efforts continue to capture Mihir, with police teams deployed and a Look Out Circular issued.

