Shiv Sena Leader's Son on the Run After Fatal BMW Hit-and-Run Incident

A Mumbai court has placed Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah in a 14-day judicial custody over a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a BMW, where his son Mihir Shah, the alleged driver, remains at large.

Authorities state that Mihir (24) was driving the vehicle that killed Kaveri Nakhwa and injured her husband Pradeep on Mumbai's Worli area. Rajesh Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were arrested for allegedly helping Mihir escape.

Despite facing multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the court ruled this charge does not apply to Rajesh Shah. Efforts continue to capture Mihir, with police teams deployed and a Look Out Circular issued.

