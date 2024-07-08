Left Menu

NCW Demands Immediate Action Against Online Harasser in Delhi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Delhi Police to take swift action against a Delhi resident for making obscene comments online against the widow of Captain Anshuman Singh, a Kirti Chakra awardee. Citing relevant legal provisions, the NCW stressed penalties, demanded an FIR, and requested a swift investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called on the Delhi Police to act swiftly against a local resident accused of making lewd and derogatory comments online about the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh.

In a Monday-issued letter, the NCW cited specific legal provisions that the comments violate, including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalizes acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically.

The letter detailed the penalties under these laws, noting that first-time offenses can result in imprisonment for up to three years and fines, with harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

The NCW has urged the Delhi Police to promptly file a First Information Report (FIR) and make an arrest. Additionally, the Commission has demanded a fair and timely investigation and requested a detailed action taken report within three days.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

