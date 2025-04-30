Left Menu

Greenfield Highway Project: Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth in Northeast India

The Union Cabinet has approved a 166.80 km high-speed greenfield corridor connecting Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. The project, costing Rs 22,864 crore, aims to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and spur economic development in Northeast India, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Updated: 30-04-2025 16:42 IST
Greenfield Highway Project: Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth in Northeast India
  India

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the construction of a 166.80 km greenfield high-speed corridor stretching from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. This strategic initiative, endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, is set to cost Rs 22,864 crore.

The corridor is designed to streamline travel within the region, improving service levels and cutting down travel distances. It will play an integral role in boosting logistics efficiency, notably enhancing connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the Barak Valley of Assam, all while reducing congestion on existing routes.

Besides advancing regional connectivity, the project is anticipated to spur economic growth by facilitating development in industrial sectors within Meghalaya and Assam. Its alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda underscores its importance in fostering socio-economic enhancement and employment opportunities across the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

