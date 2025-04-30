Greenfield Highway Project: Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth in Northeast India
The Union Cabinet has approved a 166.80 km high-speed greenfield corridor connecting Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. The project, costing Rs 22,864 crore, aims to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and spur economic development in Northeast India, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the construction of a 166.80 km greenfield high-speed corridor stretching from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. This strategic initiative, endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, is set to cost Rs 22,864 crore.
The corridor is designed to streamline travel within the region, improving service levels and cutting down travel distances. It will play an integral role in boosting logistics efficiency, notably enhancing connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the Barak Valley of Assam, all while reducing congestion on existing routes.
Besides advancing regional connectivity, the project is anticipated to spur economic growth by facilitating development in industrial sectors within Meghalaya and Assam. Its alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda underscores its importance in fostering socio-economic enhancement and employment opportunities across the Northeast.
