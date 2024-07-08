Delhi Government Probes Controversial Tree Felling Incident
Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that a fact-finding committee will visit the Ridge area where 1,100 trees were reportedly cut. AAP leaders allege that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) felled these trees on the lieutenant governor's verbal instructions. The committee aims to investigate the matter.
Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Monday that the state government's fact-finding committee will visit the Ridge area on Tuesday, where 1,100 trees were allegedly felled.
The AAP leaders have accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of cutting down 1,100 trees in the southern Ridge area based on verbal instructions from the lieutenant governor.
The government has set up a fact-finding committee that includes ministers Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain to investigate the claims.
"The Fact Finding Committee will visit the site at SAARC Chowk, Satbari Chhattarpur tomorrow around 11:30 am where around 1,100 trees have been illegally cut by DDA. It has been alleged that in the name of road widening, trees have been illegally cut in the eco-sensitive zone of Ridge," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.
