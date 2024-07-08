Chennai Gets New Police Commissioner Amid Controversy
The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer A Arun as the new Chennai police Commissioner, following the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong. The Opposition criticized the transfer, calling for more police autonomy. Arun emphasized strong measures against criminal elements, promising action against corruption within the police department.
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer A Arun as the new Chennai police Commissioner, replacing Sandeep Rai Rathore, just days after the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong.
Arun, in his new role, vowed to take strict action against rowdy elements, stating that they will be dealt with 'in the language they understand.' However, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami argued that transferring officials alone wouldn't ensure effective law and order maintenance. Palaniswami insisted on giving full autonomy to the police department for better governance.
Speaking in Salem, Palaniswami criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for his handling of the police department, accusing him of being a 'puppet' and not providing sufficient freedom for effective law enforcement. Meanwhile, Arun outlined his priorities, focusing on preventing crimes, conducting proper investigations, and curbing rowdyism, while also addressing corruption within the police force.
