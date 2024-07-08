Left Menu

Chennai Gets New Police Commissioner Amid Controversy

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer A Arun as the new Chennai police Commissioner, following the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong. The Opposition criticized the transfer, calling for more police autonomy. Arun emphasized strong measures against criminal elements, promising action against corruption within the police department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:38 IST
Chennai Gets New Police Commissioner Amid Controversy
A Arun
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer A Arun as the new Chennai police Commissioner, replacing Sandeep Rai Rathore, just days after the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong.

Arun, in his new role, vowed to take strict action against rowdy elements, stating that they will be dealt with 'in the language they understand.' However, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami argued that transferring officials alone wouldn't ensure effective law and order maintenance. Palaniswami insisted on giving full autonomy to the police department for better governance.

Speaking in Salem, Palaniswami criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for his handling of the police department, accusing him of being a 'puppet' and not providing sufficient freedom for effective law enforcement. Meanwhile, Arun outlined his priorities, focusing on preventing crimes, conducting proper investigations, and curbing rowdyism, while also addressing corruption within the police force.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024