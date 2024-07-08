Tragic Incident: Stepfather Kills 7-Year-Old, Injures Brother

A tragic incident in Gurugram has left a 7-year-old boy dead and his 9-year-old brother seriously injured after being beaten by their mother's live-in partner, Vinit Chaudhary, police reported on Monday.

The boys had been living with their mother and Chaudhary in Rajender Park following their father's death in 2023. According to the children's grandfather, Chaudhary frequently beat the boys in their mother's absence. The fatal beating occurred on Sunday when their mother was not at home.

Upon learning of the incident, the children were rushed to the hospital. Sadly, Preet succumbed to his injuries while Manu remains under treatment. Based on the grandfather's complaint, an FIR was lodged, and Chaudhary was arrested. He has confessed to the crime and will be presented in court on Tuesday, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.

