Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions on July 8

The Supreme Court discussed significant issues on July 8. Key topics include potential NEET-UG 2024 re-test due to sanctity breach, a CBI probe in West Bengal, misrepresentation of differently-abled in media, menstrual leave policy, and uniform builder-buyer agreements. Additionally, several important legal pleas were heard.

Updated: 08-07-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:45 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday tackled several critical matters, including the potential re-test of NEET-UG 2024 if its integrity is found compromised. The National Testing Agency and the CBI have been asked for detailed reports on the matter.

In another significant decision, the court dismissed West Bengal's plea challenging a high court order for a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, questioning the state's motive to protect the accused.

The court also highlighted the negative impact of stereotyping differently-abled persons in media and called for responsible portrayals. It directed the Centre to draft a model policy on menstrual leave and noted the nearing completion of a national policy for menstrual hygiene product distribution to schoolgirls.

Other matters included pending cases like the Nithari serial killings, misuse of electoral imagery in Kerala elections, and the controversial excise policy scam bail plea of Manish Sisodia, among others. The court also emphasized the need for uniform builder-buyer agreements amid rising fraud instances.

