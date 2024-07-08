Left Menu

China Criticizes EU's Electric Vehicle Subsidy Investigation

China has expressed strong discontent over the European Union's investigation into electric vehicle subsidies, labeling recent comments by an EU official as inaccurate. The Chinese commerce ministry has urged for sincere consultations to reach a mutually acceptable solution, while warning of measures to protect its interests against any unfair actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:02 IST
China Criticizes EU's Electric Vehicle Subsidy Investigation
China has labeled the European Union's investigation into electric vehicle subsidies as inconsistent with the facts and criticized recent remarks from an EU official. The Chinese commerce ministry emphasized its commitment to sincere consultations and called on the EU to advance the dialogue for a mutually acceptable resolution.

Jorge Toledo, the EU's ambassador to China, was cited by the media saying that Beijing had only recently engaged in talks regarding the investigation. In response, the Chinese ministry stressed that it is prepared to take all necessary steps to protect its rights against any unfair treatment.

The Chinese commerce ministry reiterated its hope for the European side to show genuine sincerity, urging them to expeditiously forward the consultation process to resolve the matter amicably.

