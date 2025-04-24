Ramaphosa Nominates Judges for Deputy Chief Justice, Begins Consultations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally commenced the constitutionally mandated process to appoint South Africa’s next Deputy Chief Justice. This follows the elevation of the former Deputy Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya, to the apex role of Chief Justice after the retirement of Justice Raymond Zondo. In accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution, the President has begun consultations with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, Ramaphosa emphasized the critical role of the Deputy Chief Justice within South Africa’s judicial framework. The position is pivotal to the leadership of the judiciary and serves as a bulwark for justice, constitutional democracy, and the rule of law. The President has submitted a list of four distinguished judicial candidates to the Chief Justice and chairperson of the JSC, Mandisa Maya, for consideration and input.

The Four Candidates Nominated for Consideration

The individuals nominated for the prestigious role each bring a wealth of experience and significant judicial accomplishments. They are:

Justice Dunstan Mlambo – Currently serving as the Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Mlambo is known for his administrative leadership and jurisprudential impact, particularly within the busy Gauteng courts, which handle some of the most complex litigation in the country.

Justice Mahube Molemela – Serving as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Molemela’s experience includes service in both the High Court and the Constitutional Court, marking her as a seasoned jurist with deep insights into the functioning of the appellate system.

Justice Cagney John Musi – Judge President of the Free State High Court, Musi has been instrumental in streamlining judicial processes in the Free State, and is recognized for his leadership and consistent upholding of judicial integrity.

Justice Lazarus Pule Tlaletsi – As Judge President of the Northern Cape High Court, Tlaletsi has brought stability and reform to a critical regional division and is widely respected for his calm demeanor and principled judgments.

Consultative Process in Line with Constitutional Mandates

The President’s nomination and initiation of consultations with the JSC and party leaders aligns with the spirit and letter of the South African Constitution, which calls for transparency and inclusivity in the appointment of senior judiciary figures. The JSC is expected to offer its views on the suitability of each candidate based on a variety of considerations, including judicial temperament, track record, and commitment to constitutional values.

In parallel, President Ramaphosa has communicated with political leaders in the National Assembly, ensuring a multi-stakeholder input process. This step further legitimizes the eventual appointment, which will play a significant role in shaping the legal landscape of South Africa for years to come.

Role and Significance of the Deputy Chief Justice

The Deputy Chief Justice is not only the second-highest authority in the Constitutional Court but also a key figure in judicial administration and policy setting. The individual filling this role will act as a stabilizing force and leader in a judiciary that is increasingly tasked with adjudicating politically and socially sensitive issues.

Given the critical role of the judiciary in upholding democratic principles, legal certainty, and public confidence, this appointment is among the most significant decisions facing President Ramaphosa during this tenure.

The final appointment is expected to follow after thorough consultations and public engagement through the JSC processes, which have become hallmarks of South Africa’s commitment to a transparent and accountable justice system.

Next Steps

Following the feedback from the JSC and political stakeholders, President Ramaphosa is expected to make the official appointment, culminating in the swearing-in of South Africa’s new Deputy Chief Justice. The selection will undoubtedly impact the strategic direction of the judiciary, particularly in areas of judicial reform, access to justice, and the upholding of constitutional order.

The nation now awaits the outcome of these consultations, with a hopeful eye toward an appointment that reinforces the integrity and resilience of South Africa’s legal system.