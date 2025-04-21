Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran’s Strategic Consultations

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, plans to visit China as part of diplomatic efforts ahead of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Previously, he consulted with Russia, reinforcing the strategic collaborations with allies over nuclear matters.

Iran is intensifying its diplomatic efforts ahead of crucial nuclear talks with the U.S. by sending Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to China. This visit, reported by spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, is scheduled for Tuesday, just days before significant negotiations in Oman.

Araqchi, who also embarked on a diplomatic visit to Moscow last week, emphasized the importance of maintaining close consultations with strategic allies Russia and China regarding nuclear issues, in a statement to state television.

This diplomatic circuit underscores Tehran's commitment to aligning with international partners in preparation for the upcoming negotiations, highlighting the geopolitical importance of such alliances.

