Barbara Creecy Highlights Importance of Transport Sector for Economic Growth

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy emphasized the critical role of an efficient and functioning transport sector in driving South Africa's economic success. Speaking at the opening of the South African Transport Conference in Pretoria on Monday, Creecy outlined the vital importance of the nation's roads and rail networks.

“Our roads and rail network are the arteries of our nation; they should move people and goods safely, speedily, and affordably across the length and breadth of South Africa and facilitate our connectivity with the African continent and the wider world,” Creecy stated.

Challenges and Solutions: Minister Creecy acknowledged the various issues plaguing the sector, including road conditions, logistical challenges, and road safety concerns. She pointed out that inefficiencies in the transport systems can lead to depressed economic growth, declining investment, and increased unemployment.

She assured that the 7th Administration is committed to addressing these challenges comprehensively over the next five years. The key areas of focus include:

Improving logistics corridors critical for exporting commodities such as coal and iron ore.

Addressing backlogs and congestion at strategic border crossings like Komatipoort and Beitbridge.

Tackling congestion in key national highway corridors, notably the N1 and N3.

Combating cable theft and maintenance backlogs at Transnet.

National Logistics Crisis Committee: Creecy highlighted the role of the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC), established last year and chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in addressing logistics challenges. The NLCC, which includes personnel from key ministries and the Department of Transport, aims to ensure stability across supply chain and logistics sectors. The committee also encourages private sector collaboration and participation in solving these issues.

The Minister expressed gratitude to her predecessor, Sindisiwe Chikunga, for her role in establishing the NLCC and fostering public-private engagement.

Progress and Future Plans: Creecy reported significant progress, such as reduced anchoring times for ships waiting to berth at the port of Durban and the appointment of a terminal operator to partner with Transnet in developing and upgrading the port.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has reopened 28 of 40 priority passenger rail lines affected by infrastructure damage and cable theft. As of March, 256 stations across cities are fully functional. Continuous efforts are underway to rehabilitate and open more strategic commuter corridors to ensure reliable, safe, and affordable public rail services.

Minister Creecy emphasized that a stable and efficient transport sector is crucial for economic growth, job creation, and improving the quality of life for all South Africans. She called for continued efforts and collaboration between public and private sectors to achieve these goals.

For more details on the South African Transport Conference and initiatives by the Ministry of Transport, visit the official government website.