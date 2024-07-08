Left Menu

Fresh FIRs Filed Against IAS Officers in Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam

The Economic Offences Wing in Chhattisgarh has registered new FIRs against IAS officers Ranu Sahu and Sameer Vishnoi, along with state service officer Saumya Chaurasia, on corruption charges. The three officials, linked to a coal levy scam from 2018 to 2023, are already jailed. The FIRs allege amassing disproportionate assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:26 IST
Fresh FIRs Filed Against IAS Officers in Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh has filed new FIRs against IAS officers Ranu Sahu and Sameer Vishnoi, and state service officer Saumya Chaurasia, accusing them of corruption, officials confirmed on Monday.

The trio are currently imprisoned for their alleged involvement in a coal levy scam discovered during the previous Congress government (2018-2023) in the state.

On July 2, the EOW lodged three fresh FIRs against Vishnoi, Sahu, and Chaurasia for allegedly accumulating wealth disproportionate to their known income sources, according to a statement from the anti-graft agency.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024