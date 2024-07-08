Fresh FIRs Filed Against IAS Officers in Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh has filed new FIRs against IAS officers Ranu Sahu and Sameer Vishnoi, and state service officer Saumya Chaurasia, accusing them of corruption, officials confirmed on Monday.

The trio are currently imprisoned for their alleged involvement in a coal levy scam discovered during the previous Congress government (2018-2023) in the state.

On July 2, the EOW lodged three fresh FIRs against Vishnoi, Sahu, and Chaurasia for allegedly accumulating wealth disproportionate to their known income sources, according to a statement from the anti-graft agency.

