Karnataka CM Cracks Down on Ineligible BPL Cards, Pushes for Efficient Governance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed officials to cancel 'Below Poverty Line' ration cards held by those ineligible, highlighting that 80 per cent of the state's population possess them.

According to NITI Aayog, the percentage of people below the poverty line in the state should be lower, he said, emphasizing that BPL cards should only be issued to eligible individuals.

The Chief Minister communicated this directive while addressing a meeting of district Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and in-charge secretaries at 'Vidhana Soudha'.

''Eighty per cent of the state's population has BPL cards, compared to 40 per cent in Tamil Nadu. According to NITI Aayog, the percentage of people below the poverty line in the state should be lesser. Yet, we have issued BPL cards to 1.27 crore families. Ineligible BPL cards should be canceled and BPL cards should be provided only to those who are eligible,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Amid a rise in dengue cases, he urged officials to control it on a war footing and directed DCs and District Health Officers (DHOs) to hold regular meetings with taluk-level officials and expedite their efforts.

Noting that development and progress are hindered if Deputy Commissioners adopt a 'Maharaja' attitude, the Chief Minister reminded both politicians and officers that they are public servants and must serve the population effectively.

''DCs, SPs, and CEOs should work proactively and in coordination to deliver government programs and projects to the common people,'' he stated.

Siddaramaiah also warned that from now on, senior officials would be held accountable for their actions as he has taken measures against lower-level officers for negligence and dereliction of duty.

The officers were instructed to implement permanent relief measures in flood-affected villages and to expedite the settlement of compensation according to State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms for those whose houses and crops were damaged. The state has received seven per cent more rainfall this monsoon season, with 225 waterlogged villages identified by 1,247 gram panchayats, he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)