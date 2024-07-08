Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Advocates Environmental Care and Technological Adaptation in Defence Estates

Shri Dhankhar highlighted that cantonment areas should set an example for municipalities in terms of cleanliness, greenery, and civic amenities.

Acknowledging the historical and heritage value of defence estates, the Vice-President advocated for a long-term planning and development strategy. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship and vegetation within cantonment areas during an interaction with Officer Trainees of the 2023 batch of the Indian Defence Estates Service at the Vice-President’s Enclave. He suggested promoting herbal plantations and horticulture on defence estate lands to benefit society at large.

Shri Dhankhar highlighted that cantonment areas should set an example for municipalities in terms of cleanliness, greenery, and civic amenities. He also advised the young officers to adapt to the fast-changing technological and geopolitical landscape, underscoring the need for preparedness in defence as the best way to ensure security.

Addressing the challenges faced in managing defence lands, such as encroachments and legal issues, the Vice-President recommended leveraging technology for effective land management. This approach would enable the monitoring of incursions and prompt remedial actions. He also stressed the importance of structuring litigation handling in these matters.

Encouraging ethical conduct, Shri Dhankhar urged the probationers to be firm in their principles and resist shortcuts, serving as role models for others. He called on them to work towards building a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.

Acknowledging the historical and heritage value of defence estates, the Vice-President advocated for a long-term planning and development strategy.

The event was attended by Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Shri Giridhar Aramane, Director General of Defence Estates Shri G. S. Rajeswaran, Director of the National Institute of Defence Estates Management Shri Rajendra Pawar, Officer Trainees, Senior Officers from the Indian Defence Estates Service, and members of the Vice-President’s Secretariat.

