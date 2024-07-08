Left Menu

Supreme Court: Bail Conditions Cannot Violate Right to Privacy

The Supreme Court ruled that bail conditions allowing continuous tracking of an accused's movements violate the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. This verdict came in response to Nigerian national Frank Vitus's case, where such conditions were deemed arbitrary and infringing on personal freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:52 IST
Supreme Court: Bail Conditions Cannot Violate Right to Privacy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declared that bail conditions that enable an investigating agency to continuously track an accused's movements violate the constitutional right to privacy. The decision was made by a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, who were addressing a case involving Nigerian national Frank Vitus. The court ruled that such conditions, which required Vitus to share his Google Map PIN with investigators, are arbitrary and infringe on his personal liberty.

The bench emphasized that bail conditions should not be 'fanciful, arbitrary or freakish,' highlighting that the right to privacy remains protected even for those released on bail. The court underscored that monitoring every movement of the accused via technology or other means amounts to keeping the person in a state of confinement, thereby violating Article 21 of the Constitution. Conditions of bail, the court noted, should be reasonable and should not deprive the accused of their fundamental rights.

Moreover, the Supreme Court deleted another bail condition imposed on Vitus, which required him to obtain a certificate from the Nigerian Embassy ensuring he would not leave the country. The court reiterated that bail conditions must not be so onerous as to frustrate the purpose of the bail order itself and that the accused's constitutional rights must be curtailed only to the minimum extent required.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024