Bajwa Criticizes Governor's Focus Amid Rising Violence in Punjab

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for focusing on a specific incident in Ludhiana while neglecting other violent events and unsolved cases like the Sidhu Moosewala murder. Bajwa called on the governor to address the broader issue of lawlessness in the state.

Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:29 IST
  India

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa lambasted Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for selectively addressing incidents of violence in the state. Purohit's recent visit to Ludhiana to check on an assaulted Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader has sparked controversy.

Bajwa, addressing the media in Jalandhar, highlighted the governor's apparent lack of attention to other pressing issues, including the unresolved murder case of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala and a recent deadly gunfire incident in Batala that left four people dead.

He urged Purohit to broaden his scope to encompass the entire state's alarming lawlessness, which Bajwa terms 'jungle raj.' The Congress leader also questioned parole granted to gangster Daljit Bhana, alleging it was meant to intimidate voters in the upcoming Jalandhar West bypolls.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

