Bridegroom's Killers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A local court on Monday sentenced Amit Kumar Sonkar and Shah Qamar to life imprisonment for the murder of bridegroom Sumit Gupta during his wedding procession over four years ago.

In addition to the life sentences, the court imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on each convict. The tragic incident occurred on the evening of February 4, 2020, in Lalganj town, Azamgarh, where Sumit Gupta was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sonkar and Qamar were lovers of the bride-to-be. Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav delivered the verdict after concluding the hearing on Monday.

