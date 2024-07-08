Left Menu

Bridegroom's Killers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A court sentenced Amit Kumar Sonkar and Shah Qamar to life imprisonment for the murder of bridegroom Sumit Gupta during his wedding procession over four years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict. The assailants were revealed to be lovers of the bride.

08-07-2024
Bridegroom's Killers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
Sumit Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Monday sentenced Amit Kumar Sonkar and Shah Qamar to life imprisonment for the murder of bridegroom Sumit Gupta during his wedding procession over four years ago.

In addition to the life sentences, the court imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on each convict. The tragic incident occurred on the evening of February 4, 2020, in Lalganj town, Azamgarh, where Sumit Gupta was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sonkar and Qamar were lovers of the bride-to-be. Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav delivered the verdict after concluding the hearing on Monday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

