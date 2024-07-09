U.S. Officials Push for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire in Cairo Talks

Senior U.S. officials are currently in Cairo for crucial talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the meeting on Monday, stating that substantial gaps still exist between the two opposing sides.

CIA Director Bill Burns and U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk are leading the American delegation. They are engaged in discussions with their Egyptian, Israeli, and Jordanian counterparts in hopes of brokering peace.

Kirby noted that follow-on discussions are expected to continue in the upcoming days, reflecting the complexity and high stakes of the negotiations.

