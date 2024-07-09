Left Menu

U.S. Officials Push for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire in Cairo Talks

Senior U.S. officials, including CIA Director Bill Burns, are in Cairo to facilitate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite significant efforts, notable gaps remain between the conflicting sides. Follow-up discussions involving Egyptian, Israeli, and Jordanian representatives are planned for the coming days, according to John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:16 IST
Senior U.S. officials are currently in Cairo for crucial talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the meeting on Monday, stating that substantial gaps still exist between the two opposing sides.

CIA Director Bill Burns and U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk are leading the American delegation. They are engaged in discussions with their Egyptian, Israeli, and Jordanian counterparts in hopes of brokering peace.

Kirby noted that follow-on discussions are expected to continue in the upcoming days, reflecting the complexity and high stakes of the negotiations.

