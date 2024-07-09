Left Menu

Hathras Stampede Investigation Escalates: Report Submitted to UP Government

A special investigation team has submitted its report on the Hathras stampede to the Uttar Pradesh government. The incident, which occurred during a 'satsang' led by self-styled godman Bhole Baba, resulted in 121 fatalities. Authorities suggest mismanagement by organizers, while the godman's lawyer hints at external foul play.

  • India

A special investigation team probing the Hathras stampede submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, a senior official confirmed.

The tragic July 2 stampede at a 'satsang' led by self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, claimed 121 lives. The SIT included Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V.

'The SIT has submitted its report to the government,' Director of Information Shishir reported, while withholding the report's contents.

On July 5, Kulshrestha informed PTI that they had not dismissed the possibility of a conspiracy and highlighted that the event's organizers bore culpability for the incident. A judicial commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava and retired IPS Hemant Rao, is also investigating the stampede.

Authorities, including police, have largely attributed the chaos to the organizers' poor management, noting that the crowd swelled to over 2.50 lakh, far exceeding the permitted 80,000. However, the godman's lawyer on July 6 alleged that the stampede was triggered by an unidentified group spraying a poisonous substance.

To date, nine individuals, including main organizer Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested. Notably, Bhole Baba himself was not listed as an accused in the FIR filed at the Sikandrarau police station on July 2.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

