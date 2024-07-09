UP Government Suspends Officials Over Hathras Stampede Incident

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), a circle officer, and four others following the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the Hathras stampede. The report did not rule out a 'big conspiracy' behind the deadly incident.

The SIT report highlighted lapses by the local administration that contributed to the stampede, which resulted in the loss of 121 lives on July 2. It placed responsibility on the event organizers for failing to manage the crowd and criticized local officials for not taking the event seriously and inadequately informing senior officers.

Following these findings, the government has suspended six individuals, including the SDM, circle officer, and a tehsildar, based on the SIT's recommendations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)