Virat Kohli's Restaurant Caught in Legal Trouble

An FIR has been registered against the manager of One8 Commune, co-owned by Virat Kohli, along with four other establishments for operating beyond permitted hours. The special drive, prompted by complaints, found the pub operational at 1:20 am, leading to legal action under the Karnataka Police Act.

Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against the manager of One8 Commune, a restaurant co-owned by cricket star Virat Kohli, for allegedly operating past permitted hours, police announced on Tuesday.

A special drive on July 6 uncovered that several Bengaluru establishments, including One8 Commune, were open beyond the 1 am closing time. A sub-inspector from Cubbon Park police station found the pub active at 1:20 am, leading to charges against its manager and four other venues under the Karnataka Police Act.

''Following complaints, a special operation on July 6 revealed violations,'' a police officer stated. ''Consequently, we have registered an FIR against the manager of One8 Commune and four other establishments at Cubbon Park police station for the infringement,'' he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

