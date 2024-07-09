Virat Kohli's Restaurant Caught in Legal Trouble

An FIR has been filed against the manager of One8 Commune, a restaurant co-owned by cricket star Virat Kohli, for allegedly operating past permitted hours, police announced on Tuesday.

A special drive on July 6 uncovered that several Bengaluru establishments, including One8 Commune, were open beyond the 1 am closing time. A sub-inspector from Cubbon Park police station found the pub active at 1:20 am, leading to charges against its manager and four other venues under the Karnataka Police Act.

''Following complaints, a special operation on July 6 revealed violations,'' a police officer stated. ''Consequently, we have registered an FIR against the manager of One8 Commune and four other establishments at Cubbon Park police station for the infringement,'' he added.

