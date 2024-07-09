Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Lawyer Over Unpaid Fine

The Supreme Court admonished lawyer Ashok Pandey for failing to pay a Rs 50,000 fine imposed for filing a 'meritless' plea. Despite his assurance, Pandey did not deposit the amount and went abroad. The court threatened contempt notice and directed him to pay the amount within two weeks.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded advocate Ashok Pandey for not depositing a Rs 50,000 fine imposed on him for submitting a 'meritless' plea. The court instructed Pandey to submit the amount within two weeks.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih dismissed Pandey's request for more time to pay. The bench noted that despite his assurance to the court to pay, Pandey failed to do so and subsequently went abroad.

'You are a practising lawyer and gave the court your assurance to pay Rs 50,000, yet you did not pay and subsequently traveled abroad,' the bench remarked. Pandey cited a lack of recent cases and said his trip was funded by his children, but the court was unpersuaded and directed him to deposit the amount promptly.

