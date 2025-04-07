Virat Kohli Makes History: 13,000 Runs in T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli on Monday made history as he became the first Indian to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this landmark during the Indian Premier League contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Kohli reached the milestone with his second half-century of the IPL season, making him the fifth batsman in history to surpass the 13,000-run mark in this format. He accomplished this feat across just over 400 matches, cementing his status as a modern-day legend in cricket.

The star cricketer retired from T20 Internationals last year after a successful stint with the Indian team, winning the T20 World Cup in the Americas. Kohli's impressive career statistics include 4,188 runs in T20Is with one century and 38 fifties, maintaining an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He ranks third in T20I run-scoring behind Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.

