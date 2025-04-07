Left Menu

Virat Kohli Makes History: 13,000 Runs in T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket during a match against Mumbai Indians. This milestone places him as the fifth player globally to achieve this feat. Kohli reached this landmark in over 400 matches, showcasing his prowess in the shortest format of the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:38 IST
Virat Kohli Makes History: 13,000 Runs in T20 Cricket
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli on Monday made history as he became the first Indian to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this landmark during the Indian Premier League contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Kohli reached the milestone with his second half-century of the IPL season, making him the fifth batsman in history to surpass the 13,000-run mark in this format. He accomplished this feat across just over 400 matches, cementing his status as a modern-day legend in cricket.

The star cricketer retired from T20 Internationals last year after a successful stint with the Indian team, winning the T20 World Cup in the Americas. Kohli's impressive career statistics include 4,188 runs in T20Is with one century and 38 fifties, maintaining an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He ranks third in T20I run-scoring behind Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025