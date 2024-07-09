Left Menu

Father Seeks Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Son's Death in TRP Game Zone Fire

The father of Nirav Vekaria, a 20-year-old engineering student who perished in a fire at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25, has filed a complaint with the district consumer dispute redressal commission. He is seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation from the firm running the facility, citing negligence and deficiency in service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:30 IST
Father Seeks Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Son's Death in TRP Game Zone Fire
  • Country:
  • India

The father of Nirav Vekaria, a 20-year-old engineering student who died in the TRP Game Zone fire in Rajkot, Gujarat, has approached the district consumer dispute redressal commission. He is seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation from the firm running the facility, accusing it of negligence and deficient service.

The incident, which occurred on May 25, claimed 27 lives. Rasik Vekaria, a businessman, demands compensation and punitive damages for the tragic death of his son, who was a second-year engineering student with a bright future.

The complaint targets Raceway Enterprises, its partners, and has summoned Rajkot's Collector, Police Commissioner, and Municipal Commissioner for evidence. Notices have been issued to nine respondents, and the case will be heard on August 2.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024