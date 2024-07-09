Father Seeks Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Son's Death in TRP Game Zone Fire

The father of Nirav Vekaria, a 20-year-old engineering student who died in the TRP Game Zone fire in Rajkot, Gujarat, has approached the district consumer dispute redressal commission. He is seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation from the firm running the facility, accusing it of negligence and deficient service.

The incident, which occurred on May 25, claimed 27 lives. Rasik Vekaria, a businessman, demands compensation and punitive damages for the tragic death of his son, who was a second-year engineering student with a bright future.

The complaint targets Raceway Enterprises, its partners, and has summoned Rajkot's Collector, Police Commissioner, and Municipal Commissioner for evidence. Notices have been issued to nine respondents, and the case will be heard on August 2.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)