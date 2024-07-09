Father Seeks Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Son's Death in TRP Game Zone Fire
The father of Nirav Vekaria, a 20-year-old engineering student who perished in a fire at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25, has filed a complaint with the district consumer dispute redressal commission. He is seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation from the firm running the facility, citing negligence and deficiency in service.
- Country:
- India
The father of Nirav Vekaria, a 20-year-old engineering student who died in the TRP Game Zone fire in Rajkot, Gujarat, has approached the district consumer dispute redressal commission. He is seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation from the firm running the facility, accusing it of negligence and deficient service.
The incident, which occurred on May 25, claimed 27 lives. Rasik Vekaria, a businessman, demands compensation and punitive damages for the tragic death of his son, who was a second-year engineering student with a bright future.
The complaint targets Raceway Enterprises, its partners, and has summoned Rajkot's Collector, Police Commissioner, and Municipal Commissioner for evidence. Notices have been issued to nine respondents, and the case will be heard on August 2.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ram Temple Roof Leaks During Heavy Rains, Sparks Allegations of Construction Negligence
Tragic Drowning Incident in Greater Noida IT Firm: Safety Negligence Alleged
NHRC Issues Notice Over Negligence in Care of Mentally Ill Patients
Gauhati High Court Slams Assam Govt Over Waterlogging Negligence
Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal in Snap Negligence Case Involving Texas Teen