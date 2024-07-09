Pakistan Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on Opposition's Seat Allocation Petition

In a significant legal development, Pakistan's Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on a pivotal petition filed by the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). The petition concerns the allocation of reserved seats in both the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

This appeal follows the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to dismiss the SIC's request for its due share in the 70 reserved seats in the National Assembly and 156 seats in the provincial bodies. The SIC came into prominence when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates joined the party after winning elections.

The Supreme Court's bench, led by Chief Justice Faez Isa, has delayed the judgment to allow for mutual consultation. The final ruling, now eagerly awaited, could determine the fate of 77 reserved seats and significantly influence the legislative landscape in Pakistan.

