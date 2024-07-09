Father and Son Tragically End Lives on Railway Tracks Near Bhayandar Station
A tragic incident unfolded near Bhayandar station, where 33-year-old Jay Mehta and his father, Harish Mehta, committed suicide by lying on the railway tracks. The entire act was caught on CCTV. The police are investigating the case, which happened at around 9:30 AM on Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred near Bhayandar station where a 33-year-old man along with his father ended their lives by lying in front of an approaching local train. The event, which took place around 9:30 AM on Monday, was captured on CCTV.
The footage shows the father-son duo, identified as Jay Mehta and Harish Mehta, residents of Vasai, holding hands and lying on the tracks as the train approached.
Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case of accidental death and have initiated an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement