Father and Son Tragically End Lives on Railway Tracks Near Bhayandar Station

A tragic incident occurred near Bhayandar station where a 33-year-old man along with his father ended their lives by lying in front of an approaching local train. The event, which took place around 9:30 AM on Monday, was captured on CCTV.

The footage shows the father-son duo, identified as Jay Mehta and Harish Mehta, residents of Vasai, holding hands and lying on the tracks as the train approached.

Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case of accidental death and have initiated an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)