Supreme Court Closes PIL on Non-functional Statutory Panels in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court has closed a PIL claiming that several statutory panels in Jammu and Kashmir were non-functional. The union territory administration confirmed the panels are functional, with some powers transferred to central panels. This follows the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 09-07-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:41 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed proceedings on a PIL alleging non-functional statutory panels in Jammu and Kashmir, after the union territory's administration confirmed these panels are now operational. The State Human Rights Commission's powers are being exercised by the NHRC.

Earlier, the court had issued notices to the Centre regarding the 2020 PIL filed by Pune-based lawyer Asim Suhas Sarode. The petition claimed that after Article 370's abrogation, seven statutory panels, including the State Commission for Women and the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, were inactive.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted the solicitor general's submission that the panels are operational, with some powers transferred to central bodies due to the reorganization. The case was closed with no further directions necessary.

