Egypt and CIA Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and CIA Director William Burns discussed ceasefire efforts in the Gaza war. Egypt opposes ongoing military operations and is leading regional mediation efforts along with Qatar. An Egyptian delegation will visit Doha to help broker a truce between Hamas and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:49 IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns held talks on Tuesday about reaching a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, according to the Egyptian presidency.

President al-Sisi emphasized Egypt's stance against the continued military operations in Gaza. U.S. officials in the region are actively promoting a ceasefire following recent concessions from Hamas. However, tensions escalated on Monday with a new Israeli offensive that could jeopardize truce negotiations, prompting Hamas to call for international mediators to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An Egyptian security delegation is set to travel to Doha on Wednesday to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel to expedite a truce. Egypt and Qatar have been at the forefront of mediation efforts in the nine-month-long war, aiming to halt the conflict and facilitate the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

