Court Extends Custody of Shiv Sena Leader's Driver in Fatal BMW Hit-and-Run Case
Mumbai court has extended police custody of Rajesh Shah's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case until July 11. The accident involved Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah, who fled the scene after fatally injuring Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband. Rajesh Shah is also implicated in the case.
A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, in connection with the fatal BMW hit-and-run case until July 11.
The incident took place on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area, where Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah, allegedly hit and killed a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa and injured her husband. Mihir Shah fled the scene after the accident.
Police have implicated various individuals in the case, including Rajesh Shah, who is currently out on bail. The driver appeared before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S P Bhosale on Tuesday as police sought an extension of his custody for further interrogation.
