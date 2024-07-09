Punjab CM Extends Financial Aid and Job to Farmer’s Family Killed in Clashes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the family of Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer who died during clashes between farmers and security personnel in February.

Mann also presented an employment offer within the government to Shubhkaran's sister.

In a tragic event at the Khanauri point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21, Shubhkaran Singh, a native of Bathinda, lost his life amid the clashes during the farmers' protest, which also led to injuries among twelve police officers.

The altercation began as farmers attempted to move past security barricades towards Delhi, leading to a confrontation with security personnel.

During his meeting with Shubhkaran's grieving family, Mann emphasized the Punjab government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, according to an official release.

Mann referred to Shubhkaran Singh as a martyr whose death had a profound impact on the people of Punjab, describing the incident as a "barbaric and tragic event" that affected the community deeply.

While acknowledging the irreplaceable loss faced by the family, Mann stated that the Rs 1 crore financial aid and the government job symbolize the government's effort to support them during this crisis.

Chief Minister Mann reiterated the government's responsibility to assist farmers and their families in trying times, citing ongoing efforts to this end.

Present at the event were Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and other farmer representatives.

The SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to push for government compliance with their demands, including legal guarantees for MSP on crops. Farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 following intervention by security forces.

