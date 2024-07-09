Truck Driver and Accomplice Arrested for 6,000 kg Cashew Theft Worth Rs 48 Lakh

In a recent incident, a truck driver and his helper have been arrested for allegedly stealing approximately 6,000 kilograms of cashew kernels worth Rs 48 lakh, according to officials.

The accused, truck driver Mohammad Sabir (24) and his helper Mohammad Faizan (32), were identified and arrested after the complainant, Alok Bhatia, reported the theft on July 7. Bhatia had booked a lorry to transport the cashew kernels from Lawrence Road to Haldiram Marketing Private Limited in Badarpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Sandhya Swamy stated that the goods were loaded into the truck, but the driver and cleaner did not reach the destination and switched off their phones. Following Bhatia's complaint, an FIR was registered, and an investigation commenced. Police tracked the suspects via CCTV footage and apprehended them in the Adarsh Nagar area, recovering the truck and nearly all the stolen cashew kernels. The accused admitted to committing the crime to make easy money. The investigation continues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)