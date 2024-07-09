UDF Walkout Over Farmer's Woes in Kerala Assembly

The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly, alleging the government's failure to address the concerns of farmers suffering from substantial crop losses. They criticized the government for not providing timely financial assistance.

Despite farmers facing losses of about Rs 1,000 crore from climate change-induced heat waves and subsequent extreme rainfall, the Left government has yet to announce a comprehensive financial package, opposition members argued.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted that thousands of farmers were affected by drought and rains, causing additional financial strain. Opposition members voiced their frustration, saying overdue crop insurance payouts remain unresolved.

In response, State Agriculture Minister P Prasad refuted the allegations, stating that the government is taking significant steps, including expanding climate change-based crop insurance. However, the opposition remained unconvinced, leading to their walkout as a protest.

