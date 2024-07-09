Left Menu

Om Birla Advocates Dialogue Over Deadlocks for Effective Governance

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that planned deadlocks and slogan shouting in legislatures are ineffective in solving public issues. Highlighting the importance of dialogue between ruling and opposition parties, he stressed the need for local bodies to serve as models of high-quality discussions to meet people's expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:02 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday denounced the effectiveness of planned deadlocks and slogan shouting in legislative bodies, stating that such actions do not address the problems faced by the public. He underscored the necessity for constructive dialogue between opposition and ruling parties to resolve issues effectively.

Speaking at an event at the Indore Municipal Corporation, Birla expressed his desire for the corporation's House to set an example for other municipalities and local bodies through high-quality dialogues and innovative approaches. According to Birla, agreement and disagreement should be voiced through dialogue within any legislative House to ensure the proper functioning and accountability of government and administration.

Birla also highlighted India's fair, transparent, and accountable democratic system, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the G20 Speakers' summit last year. He urged local bodies to enhance public trust by meeting their expectations and addressing basic issues like water and sewerage through structured proceedings.

