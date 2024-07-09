Israeli Strike on Damascus-Beirut Highway Kills Former Bodyguard of Hezbollah Leader
An Israeli strike targeted a vehicle on the Damascus-Beirut highway, resulting in the death of Yasser Nimr Qarbash, a former bodyguard and mid-ranking Hezbollah official involved in weapons transport. Hezbollah mourned his death, while Israel abstained from commenting. The incident ties into broader escalating regional tensions following an attack by Hamas.
An Israeli strike targeted a vehicle on the Damascus-Beirut highway, killing Yasser Nimr Qarbash, a former bodyguard to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was recently involved in transporting weapons for the group, security sources reported.
Hezbollah confirmed Qarbash's death in a statement, without detailing his role. Security sources described him as a mid-ranking official within the organization. Israel's military declined to comment on the incident, consistent with its usual policy on operations in Syria.
The incident occurs amid heightened tensions following an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which saw Hezbollah respond with border attacks. This conflict has prompted significant evacuations on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
