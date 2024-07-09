Supreme Court Rebukes Advocate for Meritless Pleas
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reprimanded advocate Ashok Pandey, who complained about a Supreme Court judge, stressing all judges' extensive experience. Pandey faced fines for allegedly meritless petitions, including a penalty for challenging Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership restoration. The CJI insisted Pandey follow legal remedies, warning of contempt notice for unpaid fines.
The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, admonished Advocate Ashok Pandey on Tuesday for lodging a complaint against a Supreme Court judge, emphasizing the extensive experience of all apex court judges.
Pandey, dissatisfied with a bench led by Justice BR Gavai, claimed his advocate's license was threatened. The CJI dismissed his claims and directed him to seek a review petition if aggrieved by a court order. Pandey, who faced fines for previous petitions, argued his public interest litigation was unjustly penalized.
Chandrachud, accompanied by Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, lost patience with Pandey's repeated remonstrations and advised him to follow legal processes. Earlier, Justice Abhay S Oka's bench ordered Pandey to deposit a Rs 50,000 fine, dismissing his request for more time. Another bench, led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, demanded Pandey pay a Rs 1 lakh fine for a meritless plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership restoration.
