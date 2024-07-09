Left Menu

Nicaragua Shuts Down Catholic Radio Amid Political Turmoil

Nicaragua's government has closed and seized the assets of Radio Maria, a Catholic Church-controlled station formerly headed by Bishop Rolando Alvarez, an exiled government critic. Authorities cited non-compliance with financial reporting and expired board terms. This move follows the 2018 mass protests where clerics served as mediators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:27 IST
Nicaragua Shuts Down Catholic Radio Amid Political Turmoil
AI Generated Representative Image

In a decisive move, Nicaragua's government has ordered the closure and seizure of Radio Maria, a Catholic Church-controlled station once run by Bishop Rolando Alvarez. Alvarez, now in exile at the Vatican, had been a vocal government critic.

This closure is part of a broader trend where the Nicaraguan authorities have been targeting Catholic Church assets. The closure decree, published on Tuesday, cited the radio station's failure to submit financial reports from 2019-2023 and mentioned that its board of directors had an expired tenure since September 2021.

Bishop Alvarez had sharply criticized the government's violent crackdown on the 2018 mass protests. His outspokenness led to a treason conviction and a 26-year prison sentence before he was expelled to the Vatican. The Catholic bishops' response to this recent development remains awaited.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024