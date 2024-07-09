Kiren Rijiju Reviews PMJVK Projects in AP, Announces Rs. 35 Crore Financial Assistance

Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, reviewed the physical and financial status of projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for Arunachal Pradesh. The review meeting, held today, also laid out a roadmap for future plans under the karyakram. Attendees included Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Kento Jini, Minister of Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA), and Shri Rode Bui, MLA and Advisor to Minister (SJETA).

During the meeting, Shri Rijiju announced the release of Rs. 35 crore as the Central Share for ongoing projects under the karyakram. Additionally, he revealed two new projects, one each for Kumchaikha in the Diyun Circle and Pakpu Maling.

Highlighting the Government of India's commitment to minority development with a "Whole of Government" approach, Shri Rijiju emphasized a specific focus on the Buddhist communities in the far-flung border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The aim is to secularize traditional theological education by incorporating modern education, professional, vocational, and skill development courses for the young Buddhist population in these areas.

The review also included discussions on the early execution of 10 already approved projects under the Buddhist Development Plan (BDP) of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, with a total estimated cost of Rs. 41.07 crore. This program aims to integrate various ongoing schemes of the Ministry, such as PMJVK, PM-Vikas, and scholarship programs, alongside initiatives administered by the National Minorities Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NMDFC).