NIA's Stringent Crackdown: Over 100 Convictions in Terror and Currency Racket Cases in 18 Months
In the past 18 months, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved convictions against more than 100 accused in terror and fake Indian currency note cases. This includes 79 convictions in 2023 alone. Meticulous investigations and scientific methods have been key factors in securing these convictions.
In the past 18 months, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully convicted more than 100 accused in various terrorism and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) cases, the agency reported on Tuesday. These results underscore the NIA's rigorous investigative strategies and use of scientific methods.
The NIA achieved convictions for 79 individuals in 27 different cases during 2023, followed by 26 defendants in six more cases during the first half of 2024. This brings the total number of individuals convicted from 2019 to June 2024 to 354.
From January 2023 to date, the highest number of convictions, 18, were secured in FICN cases. Other notable convictions included 15 for ISIS-related cases, 14 for terror financing, and a series of others against groups like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JBM), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
