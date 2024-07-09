Left Menu

Om Birla Advocates for Constructive Dialogues in Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of dialogue between opposition and ruling parties to solve people's problems. In his second term, he aims to boost public faith in Parliament and expects high-level discussions. Birla praised India's democratic system and urged local bodies to meet public expectations through quality dialogue.

Updated: 09-07-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:04 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday emphasized that planned deadlocks and slogan shouting in legislatures cannot resolve people's issues. He asserted that meaningful dialogue between opposition and ruling parties is crucial.

Speaking at another function, Birla expressed his goal to enhance public trust in Parliament during his second term as Speaker, anticipating high-level discussions in the 18th Lok Sabha. Earlier, he interacted with local representatives in Indore.

Birla stated that Indore Municipal Corporation should set a standard for other municipalities by fostering quality dialogues rather than resorting to deadlocks and slogans. He insisted that people's problems can only be addressed through constructive dialogues in legislative houses.

He highlighted that expressing views in the House ensures transparency, accountability, and honesty in governance. During a G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi showcased India's democratic system, which has garnered international attention.

Birla called on local bodies to build on the enhanced public trust in democratic institutions. He urged municipal councils to address basic issues like water and sewerage through structured discussions.

Birla, who represents the Kota constituency and is serving his second consecutive term as Speaker, received a commendation at the event. He reaffirmed his commitment to increasing public faith in Parliament and emphasized that agreements and dissent fuel India's democratic progress.

