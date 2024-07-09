Alec Baldwin's Trial in Cinematographer Shooting Begins

Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins commenced Tuesday with jury selection in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin, 66, faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty.

The trial has garnered significant attention due to Baldwin's celebrity status and the unusual circumstances of the incident, which took place on the set of the Western film 'Rust' in October 2021. According to Baldwin, the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it at Hutchins during a rehearsal.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has ruled out Baldwin's role as co-producer as irrelevant to the trial. The prosecution, however, secured permission to use graphic imagery from Hutchins' autopsy and police lapel cameras. Jury selection is expected to conclude quickly, with opening statements set for Wednesday.

