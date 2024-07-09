Left Menu

Alec Baldwin's Trial in Cinematographer Shooting Begins

Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins begins Tuesday with jury selection in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The incident occurred during a rehearsal on the set of 'Rust' in October 2021. Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:38 IST
Alec Baldwin's Trial in Cinematographer Shooting Begins
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins commenced Tuesday with jury selection in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin, 66, faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty.

The trial has garnered significant attention due to Baldwin's celebrity status and the unusual circumstances of the incident, which took place on the set of the Western film 'Rust' in October 2021. According to Baldwin, the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it at Hutchins during a rehearsal.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has ruled out Baldwin's role as co-producer as irrelevant to the trial. The prosecution, however, secured permission to use graphic imagery from Hutchins' autopsy and police lapel cameras. Jury selection is expected to conclude quickly, with opening statements set for Wednesday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024