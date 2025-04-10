Raj Patidar's Frustration as RCB Falters in Clash Against DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar expressed dissatisfaction with his team's batting performance, describing it as "not acceptable" following their six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals at home on Thursday. RCB lost their momentum after a strong start by Phil Salt, who propelled them to 61/1 in the fourth over.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam showed excellent control, while KL Rahul's unbeaten 93 helped the Capitals secure a comfortable victory with 13 balls left. Patidar criticized his batters for poor shot selection, particularly after RCB slumped from 60/1 to 90/4, destabilizing their innings.

Captain Axar Patel praised Rahul's mature innings and highlighted that Delhi's four consecutive wins have significantly boosted team morale. Recognizing the importance of understanding the wicket's dynamics, Patel noted that the strategy of incorporating spinners early on proved effective against RCB's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)