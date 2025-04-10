Raj Patidar's Frustration as RCB Falters in Clash Against DC
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar criticized his team for losing wickets unnecessarily, resulting in a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. Despite a strong start by Phil Salt, RCB failed to capitalize, as exceptional performances by DC's Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul ensured their victory.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar expressed dissatisfaction with his team's batting performance, describing it as "not acceptable" following their six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals at home on Thursday. RCB lost their momentum after a strong start by Phil Salt, who propelled them to 61/1 in the fourth over.
Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam showed excellent control, while KL Rahul's unbeaten 93 helped the Capitals secure a comfortable victory with 13 balls left. Patidar criticized his batters for poor shot selection, particularly after RCB slumped from 60/1 to 90/4, destabilizing their innings.
Captain Axar Patel praised Rahul's mature innings and highlighted that Delhi's four consecutive wins have significantly boosted team morale. Recognizing the importance of understanding the wicket's dynamics, Patel noted that the strategy of incorporating spinners early on proved effective against RCB's batting lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moeen Ali Shines in IPL Debut for Kolkata Knight Riders
Robin Uthappa Critiques Yashasvi Jaiswal After KKR Triumph in IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals Under Fire: Former Cricketer Calls for Auction Strategy Revamp
Quinton de Kock's Heroics Steer KKR to IPL Victory
Zimbabwe Gears Up for Exciting Home Cricket Season