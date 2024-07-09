Left Menu

NATO Orders $700 Million in Stinger Missiles Amid Rising European Defense Needs

NATO has placed a significant order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth almost $700 million for various member states. This procurement aims to boost defense capabilities amid heightened demand due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and concerns of further Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

NATO has made a substantial procurement, ordering Stinger anti-aircraft missiles valued at nearly $700 million, as disclosed by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

"Today, the NATO procurement agency (NSPA) signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost 700 million dollars," Stoltenberg announced at a defense industry leaders' gathering on the fringes of the NATO summit in Washington. The prior contract for Stinger missiles, produced by RTX's Raytheon division, was secured in May 2022 when the U.S. Army ordered $625 million worth to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine.

These shoulder-fired Stinger missiles are highly sought after in Ukraine, where they have effectively thwarted Russian aerial assaults, and in neighboring European nations wary of potential Russian advances.

