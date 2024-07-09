Left Menu

Mumbai Police Nab BMW Hit-and-Run Suspect Mihir Shah After Intensive Manhunt

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough, Mumbai Police apprehended Mihir Shah, the suspect involved in a BMW hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa. Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena politician, managed to evade capture for two days until his friend briefly switched on his mobile phone, allowing police to trace his location.

Shah was finally arrested in Virar, near Mumbai, after the brief mobile signal gave authorities the lead they needed. The catastrophe began when the BMW driven by Shah struck a two-wheeler in the Worli area, leading to Nakhwa's death and injuries to her husband, Pradeep.

Following the incident, Shah fled the scene and eventually moved to various locations with the help of his family and friends, before being intercepted by police. The investigative effort signifies a significant success for law enforcement in dealing with high-profile cases.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

